Monolithic crystal filters support LEO broadband ground equipment

Raltron has introduced its RXF monolithic crystal filter series, including the RXF-100.000-20-6035-6-4 and RXF-150.000-15-7050-6-2 models, for LEO satellite broadband ground equipment. The filters provide high-frequency operation in compact packages with controlled frequency response and low insertion loss for RF and intermediate-frequency signal paths. Applications include user terminals, phased-array and flat-panel antennas, gateway stations, networking equipment and timing or control subsystems.