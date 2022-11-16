Monolithic stand-alone gyroscope handles non-safety automotive applications up to 105 °C

TDK Corporation extends the SmartAutomotive line of ASIL and non-ASIL motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20380HT high-temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT 3-axis MEMS gyroscope and the DK-20380HT developer kit.

IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA) package that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable and highly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safety applications including, but not limited to: navigation & dead reckoning, vehicle tracking, telematics, door control, and vision systems.

Leveraging on TDK’s MEMS sensor fabrication technology, the IAM-20380HT, like all products belonging to the SmartAutomotive family, is a monolithic system-on-chip device that eliminates the wire bonding interconnections between the sensing element (MEMS) and the electronic front-end (CMOS) with unparalleled benefits in terms of performance and reliability.

IAM-20380HT provides best-in-class low-noise performance with leading bias instability to guarantee accurate vehicle location, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and industry-leading sensitivity tolerance. Compared to previous generation 3-axis gyroscopes, it offers extended FIFO depth up to 4096-byte and two independent programmable interrupts.

The InvenSense IAM-20380HT automotive IMU is available from multiple distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products reinforcing InvenSense’s undisputed leadership in the 3-axis and 6-axis IMU market for both safety and non-safety automotive applications.