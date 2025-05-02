MOSFET meets 48V telecom/datacenter hot-swap requirements

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its AOTL66935 utilizes AOS’ 100V AlphaSGT proprietary MOSFET technology, which combines the advantages of trench technology for low on-resistance with high safe operating area (SOA) capability that meets 48V hot swap requirements in AI server and telecom applications.

The AOTL66935 hot swap MOSFET prevents damage to the system by limiting the high inrush current with low power losses due to the very low on-resistance (R DS(ON) ). These features help deliver increased performance and reliability in harsh application conditions required in the latest AI server designs. The AOTL66935 is available in TO-Leadless (TOLL) package, which is 30% smaller footprint compared to TO-263 (D2PAK). AOTL66935 is manufactured in IATF 16949-certified facilities. TOLL package technology is compatible with automated optical inspection (AOI) manufacturing requirements.

The AOTL66935 MOSFET is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 14-16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $4.2.