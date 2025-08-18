MOSFET supports fast switching with 44.4 nC total gate charge

MCC has introduced the MCGWF085P10-TP, a 100V P-Channel MOSFET designed for efficient operation in compact power systems. Built with trench MV technology and high-density cell architecture, the device achieves an RDS(on) of 85 mΩ, reducing conduction losses and supporting energy-efficient designs.

The device is packaged in a DFN3333-8 (3.3 mm x 3.3 mm) with Side-Wettable Flanks (SWF), which enables reliable solder joints and supports automated optical inspection (AOI) for improved assembly consistency. This structure enhances board-level reliability and simplifies manufacturing processes.

For thermal management, the MOSFET provides stable operation under demanding power conditions, while its total gate charge of 44.4 nC supports fast switching in high-frequency designs. These features make the device suitable for applications requiring compact form factors, efficient switching, and reliable long-term performance.

The MCGWF085P10-TP is intended for use in industrial, consumer, and power management systems where space savings, efficiency, and assembly quality are priorities.