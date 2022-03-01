MOSFETs come in PQFN 2 x 2 mm 2 packages, sport 25 and 30-V ratings

Infineon Technologies AG introduced its new PQFN 2 x 2 mm 2 OptiMOS 5 25 V and 30 V product family. Combining thin wafer technology and packaging innovation, the new devices enable significant performance benefits in an extremely small form factor. OptiMOS 5 25 V and 30 V have been optimized for synchronous rectification in SMPS (Switched Mode Power Supply) for servers, telecom bricks, portable chargers, and wireless charging. The power MOSFET is also designed for electronic speed controls (ESC) for small brushless motors in drones that require smaller form factors and lighter components.

The best-in-class PQFN 2×2 devices deliver a new power density and energy-efficient dimension with the industry’s lowest on-state resistance. The small 2 x 2 mm 2 package footprint offers PCB layout routing flexibility. Combined with an outstanding electrical performance, the solution further contributes to the power density and form factor improvement in the end application. Additionally, the reduced system temperature and improved performance provide a more relaxed thermal management. These features contribute to an overall smaller customer application, enabling significant space-saving, reduced system costs, and easy-to-design products.