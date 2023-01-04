Continue to Site

MOSFETS target EV motor, battery management apps

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company had launched its eighth-generation 150V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 optimized for Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) motor controllers and battery management systems (BMSs).

Energy efficiency plays a critical role in electric devices regarding power consumption and product stability. This newly-released MOSFET (MDT15N054PTRH) features Magnachip’s eighth-generation trench MOSFET technology to lower RDS(on)2 by 28%, as compared to the previous generation. Based on the enhanced design of the core cell and termination, a high figure of merit can be achieved and an increase in the total gate charge3 can be avoided.

MDT15N054PTRH is available in a surface mount device TO-Leadless (TOLL) package to reduce product size and improve heat dissipation. The energy efficiency is also significantly enhanced by fast switching while enabling high power density. In addition, a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness help the new MXT MOSFET to exceed the performance requirements of LEV motor controllers and BMSs.

