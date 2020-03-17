Motion control ICs handle advanced velocity control of servomotors

Performance Motion Devices, Inc. (PMD) today announced the availability of Juno Velocity Control ICs, new members of PMD’s Juno Motion IC family providing advanced velocity control of 3-phase Brushless DC and DC Brush motors. Juno Velocity Control ICs represent a price to performance breakthrough with features such as PI (proportional, integral) velocity loop control, programmable velocity estimation, dual biquad filtering, shunt regulation, deadband filtering, FOC (Field Oriented Control), and more, yet being offered for $23 in quantity.
Juno Velocity Control ICs are ideal for a wide variety of applications including spindle control, centrifuges, peristaltic pumps, laboratory automation, packaging automation and more. They are available in a 64-pin TQFP package measuring 12×12 mm and operate at 3.3V.
Features and benefits of Juno Velocity Control ICs include.
- 3-phase Brushless DC and DC Brush control
- Cascaded velocity loop, current loop control
- Field Oriented Control
- High/low switching bridge amplifier control signals
- Leg current sensing for minimum noise
- Torque mapping
- Performance trace with filtering enables adaptive control
- Long term motor & gear train performance monitoring
All Juno Velocity Control ICs are available immediately and are priced from $23 depending on motor type controlled and quantity. Juno Developer Kits start at $195.