Motor control MPUs target ac servo, industrial robotic apps

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced Renesas’ highest-performance RZ/T2M motor control microprocessor units (MPUs) for applications such as AC servo drives and industrial robots. The RZ/T2M combines fast and highly precise real-time motor control capabilities and the latest industrial Ethernet on a single chip, while also supporting functional safety operation. By providing all essential peripheral functions for motor control, the RZ/T2M enables customers to reduce the number of external components, thereby decreasing BOM costs and product size.

The RZ/T2M is built around two Arm Cortex-R52 cores with a maximum operating frequency of 800 MHz. Connecting the peripheral functions used for motor control to a dedicated bus-linked directly to the CPU enables the CPU to access these functions with low latency. In addition, the large memory capacity (576 KB) is tightly coupled with the CPU, reducing the fluctuation in execution time that can occur when the cache memory is used and delivering deterministic, fast-response processing. These advantages enable the RZ/T2M to deliver rapid and highly precise control for applications that require high performance such as AC servos, inverters, and industrial robots.

In addition to major industrial networking protocols such as EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, and EtherNet/IP, Renesas has added support for the PROFINET IRT protocol in the RZ/T2M. The new MPU also includes an Ethernet switch that supports the next-generation Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) standard, allowing multiple devices to operate in precise synchronization.

In most cases, building industrial equipment that complies with functional safety requirements involves the addition of two external MCUs for safety monitoring, which increases BOM costs. The RZ/T2M has a hardware configuration designed with functional safety operation in mind, so only one external MCU is needed to implement functional safety. The RZ/T2M can perform functional safety operations in parallel with motor control and network communication. In addition, later this year Renesas plans to release functional safety solutions, including a SIL3-certified software kit combination that includes a self-test software kit enabling failure self-diagnosis by the RZ/T2M, and a SIL3 system software kit for mutual diagnosis and software isolation functionality. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm Functional Safety Edition, an integrated development environment certified for functional safety-related development and an essential tool for deploying the above software, will support the new RZ/T2M processors.

Renesas offers Winning Combination of Motor Control System with Industrial Network and Functional Safety that combines the RZ/T2M with complementary Renesas components that work together seamlessly. This includes a high-precision current detection solution combining the RZ/T2M with an isolated ΔΣ modulator, a high-precision rotational position detection solution combining the RZ/T2M with an RS-485 device and photocouplers, a functional safety solution combining the RZ/T2M with an MCU for mutual monitoring, and an optimized power supply configuration. Renesas offers more than 300 Winning Combinations with compatible devices from the Renesas product portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring products to market more quickly.

The RZ/T2M is available now. The Renesas Starter Kit+ for RZ/T2M, an evaluation board suitable for initial evaluation of the RZ/T2M, is also available.