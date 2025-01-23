Motor control suite supports 30 W to 750 W applications

Power Integrations has released MotorXpert v3.0, a software package for controlling and configuring BLDC inverters that use BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs. The software implements field-oriented control through shuntless and sensorless technology, with expanded modulation schemes and universal load startup capabilities.

The v3.0 release introduces two-phase modulation, reducing inverter switching losses by 33 percent compared to previous versions. This feature enables optimization for high-temperature applications like hot-water circulation pumps. The waveform visualization tool has been enhanced with 5x improved resolution and expanded zoom functionality for detailed motor analysis.

The software architecture consists of MCU/DSP-based mathematical algorithms that process BridgeSwitch IC feedback and control switching patterns, coupled with a host application that presents inverter data for engineering analysis. The platform-agnostic design includes MISRA-compliant C language implementation and comprehensive MCU porting documentation.

The graphical interface incorporates Power Integrations’ digital oscilloscope tool for parameter configuration and debugging. Technical features include V/F and I/F control modes, adjustable two-phase modulation for thermal versus torque optimization, and complete single- and three-phase code libraries with sensorless capability.

BridgeSwitch IC specifications include low RDSON FREDFET switches in a thermally efficient package, supporting applications from 30 W to 750 W (1 HP). The technology enables sensorless feedback, fault monitoring, and comprehensive protection features. Primary applications encompass HVAC systems, refrigeration compressors, fluid pumps, appliance motors, and industrial fan systems.

MotorXpert v3.0 is available at no cost with an end-user license agreement. The software suite comes with a quick start guide, software manual, MCU porting guide, single- and three-phase software libraries, and a video tutorial.