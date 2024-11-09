Motor development suite debuts with pre-configured control algorithms

Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of the ModusToolbox Motor Suite, a comprehensive solution of software, tools, and resources for developing, configuring, and monitoring motor control applications. With its versatility across motor types, the solution enables developers to bring high-performance motor control applications to market quickly and efficiently. The suite supports industrial, robotics, and consumer applications such as home appliances, HVAC, drones, and light electric vehicles.

The suite streamlines development and testing, providing real-time parameter monitoring for valuable insights into motor performance, efficiency, and reliability. This enables engineers to quickly identify issues, optimize designs, and enhance overall functionality. It offers effortless and accurate board setup, comprehensive signal analysis, and customized status monitoring. ModusToolbox Motor Suite features automatic detection and recognition of supported boards and kits, real-time visualization, and monitoring of motor control related signals. It also provides optimized system performance with pre-configured algorithms and real-time monitoring of critical system parameters. Additionally, the solution offers sophisticated algorithms that ensure control robustness across many motor types and applications. It currently includes out-of-the-box support for Infineon’s XMC7000 microcontrollers and will further expand its capability to include industrial MCUs, with PSOC Control integration confirmed for upcoming releases.

In addition to its comprehensive feature set, the ModusToolbox Motor Suite is designed to be highly versatile and easy to use. It provides a seamless graphical user interface for motor control development and an easily adaptable, hardware-abstracted motor control core library.

Infineon will showcase a demo featuring the ModusToolbox Motor Suite at electronica 2024 in Munich from 12 to 15 November (Hall C3, Booth 502).