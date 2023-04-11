Mouser co-sponsors FIRST Robotics Championship

Mouser Electronics, Inc. is continuing its co-sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in tens of thousands of young people every year. Mouser will be the exclusive sponsor of the Hall of Fame at the 2023 FIRST Championship, April 19-21 in Houston. The Hall of Fame honors the winning FIRST Robotics Competition teams of the esteemed Impact Award, which rewards the teams who best exemplify the goals and values of FIRST.

Since 2014, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education through hands-on robotics programs. Mouser sponsors FIRST virtual and live competitions at the local, regional, state, and international levels. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued manufacturer partner Analog Devices, Inc.

During the 2022-23 FIRST Robotics Competition season, nearly 100,000 high-school students on more than 3,400 teams from across the world are learning, discovering, and solving engineering challenges through a series of robotics events. Mouser was a major presenting co-sponsor of the recent FIRST in Texas/UIL State Robotics Championships, in Houston, Texas. Mouser also supports FIRST teams in its community, providing grants for local high school teams.