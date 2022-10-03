MPO Field TV connector offers robust, high density for optical links

Amphenol Socapex’s MPO Field solution enables users to transform a standard MPO patchcord into a robust connector designed to resist the harshest environments.

The MPO patchcord is integrated into a metallic plug based on MIL-STD-38999 Series III, shell size 13 Military connector, to protect it from shocks, dust and fluids. There is no requirement for field termination.

MPO Field TV connector combines high speed and high density of well-known MPO/MTP Fiber Optic connectors using MT ferules, with high resistance of MIL-DTL-38999 Series III Military shells for various harsh environment applications such as high speed embedded network backbones for battleships, armored vehicles or airplanes and trains, datacenters in harsh environments, trackside measuring & inspection systems for trains, high resolution real time video, passenger entertainment, and more.

MPO Field connectors feature:

High density and speed — Take advantage of the high data rates and optical density offered through the use standard fiber optic MT ferrules

High density and robustness — The 12 or 24 fiber channels are integrated into 28 mm diameter 38999 metal shells, with tri thread coupling mechanism. The solution is IP68 sealed when mated and offers shocks and vibration resistance.

Easy to implement — No tool or field cabling are required. The solution allows anyone to transform a standard MPO Patch cord or more complex assembly into an harsh environment connector very easily.

“This is a great new product range to bring under the Amphenol SOCAPEX product offering in order to respond better to the needs of the market. The MPO Field TV solutions range enlarges our core offering and further defines our footprint in fiber optics applications,” said Emmanuel Lambert, Amphenol Socapex Fiber Optics Product Manager.