MPU chip designed meet cost, performance, and energy needs of IoT

Nuvoton has announced the launch of its NuMicro MA35D0 series, a microprocessor designed for industrial edge device applications. This MPU offers extensive connectivity and security features, making it suitable for smart infrastructure, manufacturing automation, and new energy systems that require control and networking. The MA35D0 series is based on dual power-efficient 64/32-bit Arm Cortex-A35 cores (Armv8-A architecture), running at up to 650 MHz, with 32KB of L1 instruction and data cache for each core, plus a 512KB shared L2 cache. The MA35D0 also features hardware floating-point units (FPU) that enhance its digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities.

The MA35D0’s LQFP package, with 128MB or 256MB of stacked DDR SDRAM, helps achieve the cost, performance, size, and energy consumption requirements of its target applications. It significantly reduces PCB layer count, device size, BOM cost, and electromagnetic interference (EMI). The chip has an operating temperature (Tj) range from -40°C to +125°C, ensuring reliable operation in challenging edge computing environments. The MA35D0 is suitable for industrial and other edge and Industrial IoT roles, including factory automation, industrial control, smart buildings, smart homes, smart gateways, and new energy systems.

The MA35D0 series can establish encrypted communications, keep sensitive user data safe, and offer a secure environment for critical applications. The MPU supports secure booting in four modes: USB, SD/eMMC, NAND, and SPI Flash (SPI NOR/SPI NAND). This chip provides a trusted system that meets the security requirements of industrial applications. Arm TrustZone secure boot and other security features help safeguard valuable data and code. It includes Snoop Control Unit (SCU) L2 cache protection and built-in cryptographic accelerators with AES, SHA, ECC, RSA, SM2/3/4, and a True Random Number Generator (TRNG). The MPU’s cryptographic key store and OTP memory further protect sensitive data.

For high-performance edge device roles, such as industrial control or gateway applications, the MA35D0 series provides high-speed connectivity and advanced control interfaces, such as 2x megabit ethernet (complying with IEEE 1588 v2), high-speed USB host and device connections, SD3.0/eMMC, 3x CAN FD, and 11x UART. The MA35D0 series also provides touchscreen support and a TFT LCD controller, with resolutions up to 1280×800.

Nuvoton provides design resources for the MA35D0 series. The evaluation and development system, the MA35D0 EVB, is pre-loaded with remote control examples, such as browser status access and cloud connectivity, allowing users to begin evaluation and development.