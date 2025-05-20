MPU features dual-layer PCB compatibility and 2D graphics engine for HMI systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced a new high-performance microprocessor (MPU) in the RTOS-based RZ/A series that meets the growing demands of advanced human-machine interface (HMI) systems. The new Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced a new high-performance microprocessor (MPU) in the RTOS-based RZ/A series that meets the growing demands of advanced human-machine interface (HMI) systems. The new RZ/A3M MPU comes with large SDRAM, SRAM, and RTOS support to facilitate the seamless execution of complex tasks and real-time graphical displays. The RZ/A3M drives video and camera output on large LCD panels with resolutions up to 1280×800, addressing the display requirements in next-generation home appliances, industrial and office automation, healthcare devices, and building control systems.

Similar to its existing RZ/A3UL, the RZ/A3M features a 64-bit Arm Cortex-A55 core with a maximum operating frequency of 1 GHz and 128 KB (kilobytes) of on-chip SRAM. By integrating high-speed 128MB DDR3L-SDRAM in a single System-in-Package (SiP), the device eliminates the complex task of designing a high-speed signal interface for connecting external memory.

The RZ/A3M is designed to reduce system costs and accelerate development. It supports both external NAND and NOR flash via QSPI for data and code storage. Paired with a driver, high-capacity NAND flash offers a cost-effective option for memory expansion. Additionally, the RZ/A3M’s BGA package has a unique pin layout with two main rows positioned on the outside edge. This layout simplifies PCB routing and enables a low-cost, dual-layer printed wiring board design, providing significant cost and time savings. This memory integration simplifies PCB design by reducing the routing complexity and minimizing layout constraints.

Renesas offers a comprehensive HMI development environment that includes the Flexible Software Package (FSP), evaluation kits, development tools, and sample software. Graphical user interface (GUI) solutions from partner companies such as LVGL, Crank, SquareLine Studio, and Envox will be available for the RZ/A3M to facilitate rapid HMI graphics development.

Key Features of RZ/A3M include: Arm Cortex-A55 CPU with a maximum operating frequency of 1GHz; 128KB SRAM with error correction, Built-in 128MB DDR3L SDRAM; Graphics capabilities: LCD controller supporting resolutions up to 1280×800 (WXGA), parallel RGB and MIPI-DSI (4-lane) interfaces, 2D graphics drawing engine; Peripheral functions: QSPI interface for serial NOR/NAND flash memory, SPI, I2C, SDHI, USB2.0, I2S, temperature sensor, timer; Package: 244-pin LFBGA, 17mm x 17mm, 0.8mm pitch.

Renesas offers a wide variety of HMI solutions ranging from the 32-bit RX and RA MCU families to the 64-bit RZ family supporting 4K displays. The RZ/A series, built on RTOS-based MPUs with fast startup, includes the new RZ/A3M, which delivers high-performance HMI capabilities with the same ease of use offered by MCUs using large memory capacity.

Renesas offers Multi-HMI Solution which combines the new RZ/A3M MPU with numerous compatible devices from its portfolio to offer HMI functions for appliances. These Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized, low-risk design for faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win

The RZ/A3M is available in volume production along with the FSP, evaluation kits, and development tools.