MPU supports PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 Gen2, and dual Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the 64-bit RZ/G3E microprocessor, a general-purpose device for Human Machine Interface applications. The MPU combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 running at up to 1.8GHz with a Neural Processing Unit for edge computing with AI inference and local processing. The device supports Full HD graphics and connectivity for HMI systems in industrial and consumer segments, including factory equipment, medical monitors, retail terminals, and building automation.

The RZ/G3E features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55, a Cortex-M33 core, and the Ethos-U55 NPU delivering 512 GOPS for AI tasks. This architecture runs AI applications, including image classification, object recognition, voice recognition, and anomaly detection, while reducing CPU load. The device delivers Full HD video at 1920×1080 resolution and 60fps on two independent displays, with output interfaces including LVDS dual-link, MIPI-DSI, and parallel RGB. A MIPI-CSI camera interface supports video input and sensing applications.

The RZ/G3E uses the same Ethos-U55 NPU as the RA8P1 microcontroller, expanding the AI embedded processor portfolio and providing a scalable development path. The device includes PCI Express 3.0 with 2 lanes for up to 8Gbps throughput, USB 3.2 Gen2 for 10Gbps data transfer, and dual-channel Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity with cloud services, storage, and 5G modules.

The RZ/G3E maintains sub-CPU operation and peripheral functions while consuming approximately 50mW in standby mode and around 1mW in deep standby mode. The device supports DDR self-refresh mode to retain memory data, enabling wake-up from deep standby for Linux applications.

Renesas provides the Verified Linux Package based on the Civil Infrastructure Platform, with over 10 years of maintenance support. Linux BSP Plus includes support for LTS Linux kernel and Yocto. Ubuntu by Canonical and Debian open-source OS are available for server or desktop Linux environments.

The RZ/G3E includes a 32-bit LPDDR4/LPDDR4X memory interface with ECC, PCIe 3.0 with 2 lanes, USB 3.2 Gen2, dual USB 2.0, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and CAN-FD connectivity. Operating temperature range extends from -40°C to 125°C. Package options include 15mm square 529-pin FCBGA and 21mm square 625-pin FCBGA. The device carries a 15-year supply guarantee under the Product Longevity Program.

Renesas introduced a system-on-module solution featuring the RZ/G3E. SoM solutions are available from ecosystem partners including SMARC modules from Tria, OSM Size-M from ARIES Embedded, and OSM Size-L from MXT.

The RZ/G3E is available with the Evaluation Board Kit, which includes a SMARC v2.1.1 module board and carrier board.