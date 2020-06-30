Multi-board EDA software highlights schematic design, FPGA optimization, skew group routing

Zuken announces the CR-8000 2020 release of its advanced 3D multi-board EDA environment. The latest release was developed in close collaboration with Zuken’s global customers in business sectors, including electronics, high tech, automation, automotive, aerospace, and defense. As product complexity increases, these businesses are searching for opportunities to increase design performance and process resilience. Valuable contributions from academic research institutions such as UCLA or Fraunhofer IIS have also been incorporated into the release, particularly in the field of advanced packaging.

Key development themes for CR-8000 2020 were superior design efficiency, comprehensive system-level design and verification, and support for the latest advancements in packaging technology.

Design efficiency benefits from significant enhancements in the areas of schematic design, FPGA optimization, skew group routing and support of back-drilled vias.

System-level design and verification have been enhanced in the areas of electro-mechanical co-design of flex-rigid PCBs and multi-domain analysis through direct integration of best-in-class solutions from Zuken’s partners, Keysight and ANSYS.

The latest advancements in packaging technology are supported by new functionality for tile bump and 3D wire design planning.

The CR-8000 platform is built upon the latest software methodologies and utilizes hardware acceleration to provide the needed performance for today’s complex and multi-discipline designs. Many legacy design tools are facing growing limitations, both in terms of system-level design and technology support.