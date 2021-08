Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of a mini embedded mezzanine board for MIL-STD-1553 networks: MEZ-E1553. The MEZ-E1553 product provides 1-2 dual redundant 1553A/B/C channels with an Ethernet backplane interface on a small 3.6×5.6cm PCB. The product is available now for immediate delivery in Dual (BC/BM or mRT/BM) or Full Function (BC/mRT/BM) models.