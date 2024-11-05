Multi-channel switches support body domain controllers

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics has released the NSE34 and NSE35 high-side switch families for automotive body control modules and zone control units. The switches support resistive, inductive, halogen lamp, and capacitive loads in first-level and second-level power distribution applications.

The product line includes 26 devices across single-, dual- and quad-channel configurations. The switches operate at load currents from sub-2 A to 11 A, with Rds(on) resistance from 8 mΩ to 140 mΩ. Protection features include over-current monitoring and over-voltage clamping.

The switches meet automotive standards AEC-Q100, AEC-Q100-006, AEC-Q100-012 Grade A, ISO7637, ISO16570 and CISPR25-2021 Class 5.

These switches serve body domain controllers in electric and autonomous vehicles, enabling power distribution for multiple applications. Use cases include seat heaters, wipers, solenoids, relays, and halogen lamps. The devices handle surge currents in capacitive loads and protect against negative voltage spikes in inductive loads.