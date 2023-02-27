Multi-coaxial connectors specifically design for high-frequency applications

Continue to Site

LEMO announces the expansion of its field-proven M Series with a new multi-coaxial configuration, named LM.232, available in size LM with up to 12x coaxial contacts. These new plugs and fixed sockets have been specifically designed to satisfy the most stringent high-frequency connection requirements under very demanding environmental conditions.

This new insert configuration integrates 12x coaxial contacts type 0R (50 Ohm), allowing the transmission of high-frequency data up to 26.5 GHz with a low Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR). The coaxial contact is easy to mount, thanks to its crimp contact and retaining clip. It is designed to be terminated with flexible low-loss communication cable LMR-100A or MULTIFLEX 86.

Typical applications are wireless network 5G wireless networks, radar systems, battlefield communications, and UAV anti-drone technology.

