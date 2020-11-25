Multi-conductor 20 AWG twisted-pair instrumentation cable

Multiconductor instrumentation cable in 20 AWG diameter has been added to AutomationDirect’s current offering of 18 AWG and 16 AWG sizes. Instrumentation cable is typically used in industrial instrumentation, control, alarm, and energy management circuits.

These 300-V UL cables have 1, 2, 4, or 8 twisted pairs with overall shield or in 2, 4, or 8 individually shielded twisted pairs with an overall shield. The overall shielded cables have an aluminum/polyester foil shield with 100% coverage and a tinned copper continuous drain wire for protection against external electrical noise interference. Cables with both individually shielded pairs and an overall shield have aluminum/polyester foil shields with separate tinned copper continuous drain wires. Individual conductor pairs are stranded bare copper with black and white PVC insulation; the black PVC outer jacket is sunlight and moisture resistant.

The UL ITC/PLTC listed instrumentation cables are available cut-to-length in 1-foot increments starting at $0.20 / ft. (20-ft. min).

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/instrumentation-cable