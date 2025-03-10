Multi-core MCUs feature AES-256 and RSA-4096 security

Synaptics Incorporated has expanded its AI-Native platform with a new series of microcontroller units designed for edge computing applications. The SR-Series MCUs implement three operational tiers: a 100 GOPS performance tier, an efficiency tier, and an ultra-low-power always-on tier. The hardware architecture is based on an Arm Cortex-M55 core operating at speeds up to 400 MHz, with select models incorporating Arm Ethos-U55 neural processing units for machine learning acceleration.

The SR-Series consists of three microcontroller variants with different feature sets targeted at multimodal applications. The SR110 implements both a Cortex-M55 and Cortex-M4 core alongside an Ethos-U55 NPU. The SR105 utilizes a single Cortex-M55 core with an Ethos-U55 NPU. The SR102 features a standalone Cortex-M55 core without a dedicated neural accelerator. The processors include Arm Helium vector processing technology to enhance computational efficiency for signal processing workloads.

Memory architecture includes up to 4 MB of system memory with a portion allocated to ultra-low-power always-on operations. This memory configuration enables persistent functionality while minimizing power consumption during standby modes. The processing chain supports streaming vision and audio data flows with dedicated hardware acceleration for common multimedia algorithms.

The hardware interface specifications include MIPI-CSI camera connectivity with passthrough capabilities and low-power image signal processing. This configuration enables direct connection to camera sensors without additional interface components. The security implementation includes secure one-time programmable memory, true random number generation, AES-256 encryption, RSA-4096 key support, and SHA-512 hashing.

The microcontrollers function as part of a compute platform that integrates wireless connectivity options. Development support is provided through a hardware kit and SDK with open-source components for implementation in consumer, industrial, and enterprise IoT products. The form factor is optimized for integration into space-constrained devices ,including security cameras, sensors, appliances, point-of-sale terminals, and digital signage.

The SR110 model is currently at the sampling stage with developers, while the SR105 and SR102 models are in development. All three MCUs maintain software compatibility through the common Arm architecture, enabling code reuse across the product line while allowing power-performance optimization based on application requirements.