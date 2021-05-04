Multi-directional spring contacts offer board flexibility when needed

Harwin has now expanded its range of spring contacts with the addition of two further versions. These new surface mount components are capable of supporting both horizontal and vertical connection orientations, but come in smaller size formats than were previously available. The S1961-46R has a 3.55 mm height, while the S1971-46R has a height of 4.55 mm.

Although there are a multitude of vertical-only spring contacts already on the market, components that can also support horizontal operation are less common. However, the demand for higher density electronic designs means that engineers need greater flexibility with regard to how boards are connected together.

The S1961-46R and S1971-46R both have current ratings of 14 A. This enables them to be used in low-level power delivery applications, as well as signal transfer and enclosure grounding tasks. They have a mating durability of more than 5,000 cycles. As connection is through touch rather than a wiping action, they have a greater operational life than horizontal tin-plated connectors.

These new items complement Harwin’s existing multi-directional spring contact products with larger form factors – the S1941-46R and S1941-42R, as well as the S1951-46R. As with all of Harwin’s spring contact products, the new units are supplied via tape-and-reel. Their surface mount design means they are suitable for automated assembly lines using pick-and-place machines.