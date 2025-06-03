Multi-gigahertz clocks boast LVDS, CML, LVPECL output options

Mixed Signal Devices has announced its MS11X0 oscillator and MS15X0 jitter attenuator families for computing and communications systems. The timing devices are built on 28 nm CMOS technology and incorporate the company’s Virtual Crystal architecture to address requirements in AI data centers, 5G base stations, and radar applications.

The MS1130 and MS1150 oscillators operate at 1 GHz and 2 GHz, respectively, delivering 19 fs RMS jitter performance with ±20 ppm thermal stability across -40°C to +105 °C operating temperatures. The devices are housed in CMOS packages measuring 2.5 mm × 2.0 mm and support factory-programmed frequency, voltage, and output format configurations. The MS1130 targets 800G networking and AI compute fabric applications, while the MS1150 addresses system clock and timing cleanup requirements.

The MS1500 and MS1510 jitter attenuators offer 1 GHz and 2 GHz output frequencies, respectively, with jitter specifications of 35 fs RMS and 25 fs RMS, measured across a 12 kHz to 20 MHz bandwidth. Both devices operate from a single 1.8V supply and feature factory-configured non-volatile memory with adaptive digital signal processing for precision across voltage and temperature variations. The 3.2 mm × 2.5 mm LGA package accommodates dense PCB layouts.

Output format options include LVDS, CML, LVPECL, and HCSL interfaces, with the devices maintaining operational specifications from -40°C to +105°C. The MS1500 is designed for PCIe and Ethernet clock cleanup applications, while the MS1510 targets coherent optics, SerDes links, and AI platform timing requirements. Both jitter attenuators incorporate power supply noise rejection capabilities.

The timing solutions address applications including GPU fabrics in AI servers, 5G fronthaul and midhaul synchronization, radar systems, and SerDes interfaces. The MS1130, MS1150, MS1500, and MS1510 devices are currently sampling and will be demonstrated at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium from June 15-20, 2025 in San Francisco.