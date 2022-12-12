Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Multi-instrument tester includes eight programmable benchtop instruments for common test procedures

By

The ABI Multiple Instrument Station MIS4 Test Station is an all-in-one testing tool that combines in a compact case all commonly required test instruments in one compact and programmable hardware module. Controlled by ABI’s sophisticated SYSTEM 8 Ultimate PC software with a simple yet programmable operator interface, the MIS4 combines eight laboratory instruments: a three-channel 350-MHz digital storage oscilloscope with sophisticated triggering options and automatic measurements, a 1.1-GHz frequency counter and three 350-MHz counters, a 14-bit dual-channel 25-MHz arbitrary waveform function generator, a fully floating ammeter, a fully floating voltmeter, a fully floating ohmmeter, a multi-rail four-channel power supply, and eight programmable I/O channels to cover almost any test and measurement need. The MIS4 Test Station can be used with any PC or a compatible laptop, connected via USB.

The instruments in the MIS4 are all guided by the Windows-based TestFlow Manager, a step by step sequencer software for tests that guides operators during fault-findingsaelig or test procedure processes. In addition to controlling the instruments required for a specific test, additional instructions, photos, PDFs, videos and other documents can be included in a custom, user-designed test sequence to make complex test procedures understandable and repeatable. Automatic instrument setup speeds up the test operations and set-by-step test sequences enables rapid operator training. TestFlow Manager sequential testing reduces the risk of inaccurate measurements and automatically saves all test parameters for a final customized test report. This eliminates subjective operator data interpretation by using automatic comparison of test results. This can free an engineer’s time by allowing semi-skilled operators to run test procedures repeatably and accurately. This results in a much faster and more economical testing solution than using traditional oscilloscope, metering and other bench test methods, and can quickly produce the required Pass/Fail or other test and debug results.

Applications include: production test, education, automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, telecommunications, maintenance, PCB testing/troubleshooting, power-on/power-off testing, QA reporting, automated test sequencing, etc.

Made in UK by ABI Electronics, a leading embedded test equipment manufacturer, the Multiple Instrument Station MIS4 Test Station consists of a SYSTEM 8 Multiple Instrument Station MIS 4 (601011), a SYSTEM 8 Multilink USB External Case (690257), a SYSTEM 8 MIS 4 ABS Carry Case with customized foam interior, and SYSTEM 8 Ultimate software. It is available now from ABI’s technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com – a descriptive video is here.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2022 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy