Multi-mode LTE Cat 1 modules support global 4G, 3G and 2G radio access

Quectel Wireless Solutions launched two “all-in-one” multi-mode LTE Cat 1 modules EG21-G and its Mini PCIe variant at CES 2020 today. Both modules support global 4G, 3G and 2G radio access on up to 30 bands with a single SKU. This will significantly enhance the efficiency of global IoT deployment and reduce costs.

Based on Qualcomm’s MDM9x07 modem, the two Cat 1 modules are compliant with 3GPP Rel. 11 specifications and deliver maximum data rates of 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink. Both are well suited to diversified IoT applications, which require medium data rates and stable connections, such as smart metering, wearable devices, environmental monitoring, security and alarm systems. EG21-G and EG21 Mini PCIe integrate optional multi-constellation GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS) in order to provide faster and more accurate positioning for asset tracking and fleet management applications.

The two modules can work on FDD-LTE bands of B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B18/ B19/B20/B25/B26/B28 and TDD-LTE bands of B38/B39/B40/B41. 3G fallback is available on bands B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 and 2G fallback on bands B2/B3/B5/B8. Offering up to 30 bands allows IoT integrators and developers to operate their devices on the networks of major global carriers, which include but are not limited to AT&T, Verizon and Deutsche Telekom. Both modules support a multi-carrier switch by detecting (U)SIM cards.

Adopting the LGA form factor, the EG21-G module is pin-compatible with Quectel’s broad LTE EC2X/EG25-G modules and 3G UC20/UC200T modules. This allows existing customers to migrate or update their devices with a simple drop-in replacement. The Mini PCIe variant offers a built-in sim card holder, which will bring better plug-and-play experiences.

The EG21-G and EG21-G Mini PCIe series have gained global carrier, regulatory and conformance certifications from Deutsche Telekom, GCF, CE, FCC, IC, Anatel, IFETEL, NCC, JATE, TELEC and RCM.