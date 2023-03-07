Continue to Site

Multi-port fast charger reference design now includes 65W 1C1A option

Silanna Semiconductor has unveiled the latest addition to its family of AnyPort fully integrated reference designs that provide everything an engineer needs to prototype and test fully functional multi-port fast charger applications rapidly. Built around Silanna’s CO2 Smart Power advanced AC/DC controller and high-frequency DC/DC converter technology and featuring a super junction FET, the RD-35 simplifies and speeds the development of low-energy consumption multi-port 65W fast chargers offering USB Type-A and Type-C functionality.

Silanna’s RD-35 is a high-power-density, ultra-efficient, production-ready solution for multi-port 65W USB-PD applications delivering currents up to 3.25A. Operating efficiency greater than 92% minimizes power consumption during charging, while no-load consumption of less than 300 mW reduces standby power. Efficiency is relatively flat across the universal (90 – 265Vac) input voltage range and low-to-full-load conditions.

The RD-35 combines Silanna’s SZ1131 fully-integrated AC/DC active clamp flyback (ACF) controller and the company’s SZPL3102A high-voltage, high-efficiency integrated 65W buck converter. AnyPort architecture provides the flexibility to complete a charger design for a given power level prior to specifying and configuring the specific number and type of output ports. This allows a single base charger design to be deployed across a variety of end products with different Type-C and Type-A output configurations. Time-to-market is further reduced as the RD-35 exceeds conducted and radiated EMI requirements, eliminating the need for pre-production validation and certification.

The RD-35 is the latest addition to Silanna’s comprehensive family of production-ready reference designs that provide everything needed to develop high-density chargers with low operational and no-load/standby power consumption and minimum component count, BOM cost, and size. This family includes all-silicon 33W and 45W solutions and silicon- and GaN-based single- and multiple-output 65W and 100W USB-PD reference designs.

RD-35 Key Features include: 65W 1C1A high-power-density AnyPort reference design with standard Superjunction FET; > 92% peak efficiency; Flat efficiency across universal (90 – 265Vac) input voltage and load; Uses Silanna Semiconductor’s newest fully integrated ACF controller (SZ1131); SZ1131 integrates ACF controller with UHV active clamp FET, active clamp driver, and start-up regulator; Up to 146kHz switching frequency operation; OptiMode cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control; Self-tuning valley mode switching (VMS); Multi-mode operation (burst mode, QR, VMS); < 30mW system no-load power consumption for up to 65W single port (1C) designs; OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP, and output short circuit protections; Space-saving 16-pin SOIC package; Uses Silanna Semiconductor’s high-voltage, high-efficiency 65W integrated buck converter (SZPL3102A); Synchronous buck regulator with switching frequencies up to 2MHz; Optimal high efficiencies for 3.3V to 21V VOUT; Maximum output current of 3.25A; Wide input voltage range: 7V to 27V; Selectable soft start times; OCP/OVP/OTP protection; Programmable UVLO; 3mm x 3mm QFN package; CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor;

Full availability of PCB Gerber and production files further reduces the time from prototyping to full production.

