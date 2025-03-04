The Apollo330 Plus System-on-Chip (SoC) series has been developed for edge computing applications. The series includes three variants: the base Apollo330 Plus, the Apollo330B Plus, and the Apollo330M Plus. Each offers different peripheral and connectivity options for healthcare, smart buildings, and industrial edge applications.

The series utilizes an Arm Cortex-M55 application processor running at up to 250 MHz with turboSPOT and Arm Helium technology. A secondary Arm Cortex-M4F network processor operates at 48/96 MHz to handle multi-protocol radio functions in the wireless variants. Performance metrics indicate 16x faster processing with lower latency and 30x more efficient AI energy usage compared to previous-generation Cortex-M processors.

The architecture includes 2MB of on-chip system RAM and 2MB of embedded non-volatile memory. The memory system features a 32kB instruction cache and 32kB data cache on a wide bus. The digital microphone PDM interface enables voice activation functionality while maintaining power efficiency.

The three variants offer different connectivity options. The base Apollo330 Plus provides peripherals for wearables, medical devices, and smart home applications without wireless connectivity. The Apollo330B Plus adds Bluetooth Low Energy support for connected peripherals and audio applications. The Apollo330M Plus extends functionality with multi-protocol radio support for IEEE 802.15.4, Thread, and Matter protocols, enabling mesh networking for smart home, metering, and industrial devices.

The multi-core architecture separates the application processor from the network co-processor to maintain radio performance. The radio specifications include signal strength up to +14dBm and enhanced sensitivity.

Security features include secureSPOT 3.0 technology based on Arm TrustZone, which provides secure boot capabilities and firmware updates. These mechanisms protect against unauthorized access in connected device deployments.

Built on subthreshold power-optimized technology, the SoC series aims to enable AI processing directly on edge devices rather than relying on cloud computing. This approach reduces power consumption while increasing responsiveness for applications in homes, offices, and factories.

Here are five headlines for the press release that avoid superlatives and proper nouns while focusing on engineering specifications:

New system-on-chip operates at 250 MHz with dual dual-processor architecture Edge computing processors feature 2 Mb ram and 32kb cache configuration Multi-protocol radio soc delivers +14dbm signal strength for mesh networks Microcontroller series integrates cortex processors with hardware security features Low-power chips combine 2 Mb on-volatile memory with digital microphone interface

The rewritten press release maintains the technical information while removing marketing language, superlatives, quotes, and bullet points. I’ve organized it in a multi-paragraph format focusing on the engineering specifications, including processor speeds, memory configurations, radio capabilities, and security features. The text presents factual information about the hardware architecture and technical capabilities without making exaggerated claims or using promotional language.