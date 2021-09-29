Multi-range pressure sensor for sleep apnea devices

Superior Sensor Technology introduced a new dual low-pressure sensor product series for continuous PAP (CPAP), bi-level PAP (BiPAP) and automatic PAP (APAP) products used for sleep apnea and other breathing sleep disorders. The CP Series is the industry’s first dual, multi-range pressure sensor that integrates a differential pressure sensor and a gage pressure sensor into one solution. This level of integration in a single module will significantly improve the reliability and performance of PAP devices and offer manufacturers a greatly simplified design and manufacturing process.

Sleep apnea devices help people with sleep disorders, characterized by irregular breathing, causing insufficient oxygen to the brain. Due to the increase in the aging population who suffer from sleep disorders, the market size for sleep apnea devices was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow by as much 6.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Today’s advanced PAP device designs include two separate pressure sensors, a differential pressure sensor for air flow measurement and a gage sensor for airway pressure measurement. The first product in the CP Series, the CP201, is a unique, highly integrated, dual sensor, low pressure offering that incorporates a differential pressure sensor supporting four programmable, full-scale pressure ranges from 250 to 2.5k Pa (1 to 10 inH 2 0) and a gage pressure sensor supporting four programmable, full-scale pressure ranges from 2 to 6k Pa (8 to 24 inH 2 0), with industry leading accuracy within 0.05% of the selected range and Total Error Band typically within 0.15% FSS. The level of integration and accuracy in CP201 offers significant advantages over competing solutions:

Reduces board space and design complexity, which speeds time to market.

Decreases the number of components in the design, which improves reliability and reduces performance errors.

TheNimbleSense architecture’s advanced digital filtering eliminates critical pneumatic noise, which improves the signal to noise ratio of the sensor output.

Multi-Range technology allows the same device to be used in multiple PAP product variations, which streamlines the overall manufacturing process and reduces sensor inventory.

Optional closed loop control feature reduces loop delays to further improve accuracy.

The CP201 is available in production volumes and can be purchased through Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics. Unit pricing is based on shipment