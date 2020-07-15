Multi-sensor IoT modules sport BLE, WiFi connections

TDK Corporation announces worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution enables quick and easy access to reliable and smart sensor data without the need for programming, soldering or extra modifications. SmartBug is an all-in-one sensor module that integrates TDK’s 6-axis IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer) with magnetometer, pressure, temperature, humidity and ultrasonic sensors, and high-precision algorithms. These algorithms include sensor fusion, HVAC filter monitoring, asset monitoring, gesture detection, activity classification, air mouse monitoring and smart door open/close detection.

The SmartBug module enables accurate and remote monitoring via both BLE and WiFi, and provides autonomous SD card data logging capability for IoT applications with large data volumes. With its small size, flat base and wireless features, the SmartBug is a perfect one-size-fits-all solution that can be stuck almost anywhere, from a simple door to an industrial robot, providing high-quality remote data collection.

The all-in-one sensor solution is currently stocked at TDK’s distribution partners including Arrow, Avnet, DigiKey, Mouser, Symmetry and Components Distributors Inc. (CDI).