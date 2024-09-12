Multifunction board offers 18-bit resolution and ±80 V input range

United Electronic Industries (UEI) unveiled its latest innovation, the DNx-MF-102 multifunction analog and digital I/O board with 2 CAN ports compatible with all UEI I/O chassis systems. The board offers a powerful combination of 34 analog and digital I/O channels combined with, two CAN ports and one RS-232/422/485 port. This board is integral to any application that requires the interfacing of multiple signals, real-time data acquisition (DAQ), test, and control across various platforms and environments. The flexibility of this board makes them suitable for both critical aerospace and defense systems, high-level industrial processes, and intricate R&D applications.

The DNx-MF-102 is engineered to manage a wide range of input and output signals, making it exceptionally versatile for diverse applications. The board provides 16 channels of 8 software-selectable A/D ranges, spanning from ±80 V to ±0.156 V, with an 18-bit resolution. The ±80 V range makes the DNx-MF-102 an ideal measurement solution for automotive, aerospace, and power generation applications, where many DAQ products with a 10 V maximum input range would require external signal conditioning. The “high voltage” and “low voltage” configurations are programmable on a per-channel basis.

The board features 16 bits of industrial voltage DIO, with each bit independently configurable as either an input or output. These DIO bits support a broad operating range from 3.3V to 55 VDC. The digital inputs include programmable pull-up/down resistors, enabling them to monitor contacts connected to either a supply voltage or ground. An A/D converter senses the inputs, allowing programmable high and low voltage thresholds and facilitating change-of-state detection with a 5 μs resolution. The digital outputs can be configured as current sourcing (a switch between Vcc and the output), current sinking (a switch between Gnd and the output), push-pull (connecting to Vcc or Gnd, but not simultaneously), or as a simple switch to Vcc or Gnd.

The board includes three communications ports. The first is an RS-232/422/485 that can be set for any baud rate from 300 baud to 2 Mbaud with 0.01% frequency accuracy. The board also offers two CAN 2.0 ports which support Standard, Fast, and Fast+ baud rates, as well as ARINC-825.

The DNx-MF-102 is supported by a complete software suite including support for Windows, Linux, and all popular RTOS, as well as support for programming languages and DAQ applications including LabVIEW and MATLAB. Plus, all UEI PowerDNA products are also backed by UEI’s revolutionary 10-year availability guarantee and a standard 3-year hardware warranty, with the ability to extend up to 10 years to mitigate obsolescence issues.