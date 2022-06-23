Multifunction GaAs pHEMTs target 100-GHz apps

WIN Semiconductors Corp. has released its newest 0.1µm pHEMT technology: PP10-20. Building on the proven PP10 platform, this second-generation technology offers a substantial transistor gain, improving the ƒt/ƒmax to 160GHz and 240 GHz.

These improvements maintain the reliable 4V operation necessary for backhaul power amplifiers and high linearity receivers operating from W-band through D-band.

Targeting applications above 100GHz, the multifunction GaAs pHEMT technology is ideal for low noise and power amplifiers, and wide-bandwidth modulator drivers for high data rate fiber optics. The PP10-20 has two interconnect metal layers with air-bridge crossovers and includes monolithic PN-junction diodes for compact on-chip ESD protection circuits. This technology is manufactured on 150mm GaAs substrates with a final wafer thickness of 50µm.

A backside ground plane with through-wafer-vias (TWV) is standard for the PP10-20. The TWVs can be configured as through-chip RF transitions to eliminate the adverse impact of bond wires at millimeter-wave frequencies.

“PP10-20 builds upon the mature PP10-10 platform used in many of today’s E-band power amplifiers deployed in wireless backhaul. WIN’s deep understanding of III-V junction engineering yielded a substantial improvement in transistor performance without the need to reduce gate length,” said David Danzilio, senior VP of WIN Semiconductors. “This approach reduces overall technology risk and achieves increased transistor performance while maintaining the high production yields our customers expect.”