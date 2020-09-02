Multifunctional 16-bit AWGs include synchronized digital pattern generation

The T3AWG2152 and T3AWG2152-D generators are multifunctional 150MHz arbitrary/sweep/function generators that combine multiple functions in a single instrument, including a two-channel function and arbitrary waveform generator with an eight-channel digital pattern generator (in the D version). These three different functionalities are based on an advanced Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) technology which allows glitch-free on-the-fly changes of all parameters while preserving the selected waveform shapes. All controls and settings are available with touch/swipe gestures on the color LCD: change the channel, the carrier selection, access the modulation parameters, access the waveform gallery to import a signal at a glance, or use the virtual numeric keyboard to change parameters values.

The variable clock, true-arbitrary technology of the Arbitrary Waveform (AWG)/Digital Pattern Generator lets the user create complex signals of synchronized analog waveforms and digital patterns. Users can create signals in a sequence, or apply loops, jumps, and conditional branches. The analog/digital synchronized outputs represent a valuable tool to simulate, troubleshoot, or validate digital designs. Users can use the waveform sequencer to generate quite complex or very long signals with multiple waveform shapes. The AWG mode uses a variable or synchronized sample rate ‘True-Arb’ technology to suit applications requiring extremely high signal fidelity. The platform’s deep memory enables the capability to store numerous long waveforms.

This test instrument is especially suited for the Distortion Test for Automotive Ethernet 100Base-T1 and 1000-Base-T1Power and the Semiconductor Dynamic Behavior Test, made easier with the instrument’s versatile double-pulse test capability. Among the compliance tests specified for the Automotive Ethernet standard none is more complex to set up than the transmitter distortion test. Using the T3AWG2152, as well as a Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscope and the QualiPHY Compliance Manager, testing is greatly simplified. The T3AWG2152’s excellent Harmonic Distortion performance, combined with the output voltage amplitude range and the precise tuning of the delay and phase of the differential signal pairs, makes the T3AWG2152 a perfect tool for emulating the disturber signal, to assist in avoiding pitfalls encountered during the execution of the test. The T3AWG2152/T3AWG2152-D can also quickly determine the dynamic behavior of power devices. The standard feature Double Pulse function required for testing MOSFETs and IGBTs is made simpler because the two pulses can have a different amplitudes, rise-times, fall-times, and widths.

The Teledyne LeCroy T3AWG2152/T3AWG2152-D Multifunctional 16-bit Arbitrary/Function Generators are available now from their authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, www.saelig.com