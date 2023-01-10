Multilayer varistors meet IEEE 1000BASE-T1 and 100BASE-T1 testing requirements

KYOCERA AVX has extended its AntennaGuard range of proven, high-performance, and ultralow-capacitance products with two new 0402 multilayer varistors (MLVs) that meet IEEE 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 testing requirements.

The new ASPGuard Series MLVs have small, ultralow-profile, surface-mount packages optimized for high-density designs and exhibit high current and energy handling capabilities, bidirectional overvoltage protection, super-fast, sub-nanosecond response times, and multi-strike capabilities. They also provide EMI/RFI attenuation in their off state, which can reduce or even eliminate the need for additional EMC capacitors, and offer lower insertion loss, lower leakage current, and unrivaled reliability compared to competing diode solutions. In addition, they are qualified to OPEN (One-Pair Ethernet) Alliance standards for automotive Ethernet applications and AEC-Q200.

Ideal applications for the ASPGuard Series include automotive Ethernet networks, IoT devices, industrial automation and control systems, robotics, RF and optical circuits, sensors, high-speed data lines, antennas, radar, Bluetooth devices, and other capacitance-sensitive, high-density applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.

Available in ultraminiature 0402 and 0603 case sizes with maximum respective heights of just 0.5±0.10mm and 0.80±0.15mm, KYOCERA AVX’s ASPGuard Series MLVs are rated for working voltages extending from 18–70VDC, capacitance values ranging from just 1.5–4.7pF, energy transients spanning 0.02–0.04J, 1–3A of peak current, and operating temperatures as low as -55°C and as high as +150°C. The series also delivers up to 25kV of electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection per IEC 61000-4-2 and meets 48VDC jump start requirements.

Currently, both new ASPGuard Series MLVs qualified for the OPEN Alliance standard are only available in the 0402 packages. The first (VCAS04AP701R5YAT) is rated for 70VDC and 1.55pF with a ±0.13pF capacitance tolerance and is designed for use in 1000BASE-T1 Gigabit Ethernet applications, while the second (VCAS04AP704R7LAT) is rated for 70VDC and 4.7pF with a ±1pF capacitance tolerance and designed for use in 100BASE-T1 (100Mb/s) automotive Ethernet applications.

ASPGuard Series MLVs are also equipped with RoHS-compliant nickel/tin terminations and packaged on 7” or 13” reels in quantities of 4,000 or 10,000 pieces for compatibility with automated processing equipment. Lead-time for the series is currently 16 weeks.