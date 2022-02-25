Multistage Doherty MMIC drivers cover all sub-6GHz frequency bands

Ampleon introduces the B11G3338N80D push-pull 3-stage fully integrated Doherty RF transistor being the carrier product for GEN11 Macro driver family covering all sub-6GHz frequency bands. This highly efficient multiband device covers a frequency range from 3.3 to 3.8GHz, enabling the implementation of next-generation high power and market-leading efficiency macro base stations.

The driver product family comes in PQFN 12 x 7mm² packages, integrating the carrier and peaking devices, input splitter, output combiner, and pre-match for each section. The push-pull configuration of the devices eliminates the need for an interstage isolator, and the integrated pre-and post-match enables the input impedance of 50 ohms and output impedance of 25 ohms.

The level of integration in the B11G3338N80D significantly simplifies the design process, reduces BOM cost, and assures reliability and volume consistency. The compact pin-to-pin compatible footprint for sub-6GHz bands minimizes the layout work, which is essential for today’s space-constrained applications.

The Doherty transistors typically deliver a drain efficiency of 22% at 12dB power back-off and power gain of 34dB at the quoted test conditions. Additionally, the design integrates ESD protection and bias gate switching.

The product datasheet can be found on the Ampleon website B11G3338N80D with the application notes and reference layout design.

The B11G3338N80D is now available at our distributor DigiKey.