Murata Power Solutions MYR ultra-small DC/DC converters now shipping from Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics is now stocking Murata Power Solution’s MYR series ultra-small .5A to 2A Converters.

The MYR series of PicoBK Non-Isolated DC/DC converters integrate a coil and a control IC into a single package. The ultra-small form-factor measures from 2.5 x 2.0 x 1.0 mm to 3.1 x 4.7 x 1.3 mm depending on model. The MYR series is significantly smaller than discrete solutions. These DC/DC converters achieve high efficiency, low noise, and high heat dissipation. The devices are designed for a 2.5 V to 5.5 V source such as a Li-ion battery to as high as 18V for some models.

These environmentally friendly, low power consumption step-down DC/DC converters are in stock at Sager Electronics.