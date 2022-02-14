Murrelektronik M12 data and power cables, and field-wireable connectors

New Murrelektronik data cables are high-flex shielded Ethernet Cat5e cables offering various connector styles, including D-coded M12 to M12, M12 to RJ45, RJ45 to RJ45, and M12 to pigtail. These cables are flame-retardant and chemical resistant with a tough TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) jacket for typical industrial applications.

A selection of RJ45 IDC field-wireable connectors and adapters have also been added to provide custom terminations for specific applications. Supporting Cat5e and Cat6a Ethernet with a variety of cable outlet options, these connectors and adapters are an easy solution for complex field-wiring needs.

Another great addition is the M12 L-code power cables, couplers, and adapters. Power cables are available in 14 or 16AWG with current ratings up to 16A. Adapters and couplers provide an easy way to convert the different connection options to match the job at hand.

