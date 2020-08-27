MWCT controller enables multi-device wireless charging

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced that the first multi-device vehicle wireless charging solution driven by a single MWCT controller is now available in production vehicles. NXP has expanded its offerings to the new 15W wireless power standard, enabling faster charging. The new solution helps carmakers offer a differentiated in-car experience to their customers by enabling the passenger and driver to simultaneously charge wirelessly through one console. The use of a single MWCT device in the vehicle enables carmakers to benefit from a reduced cost and physical footprint for device charging. Based on the Qi standard, it supports all Qi-enabled phones, including iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others.

Smartphones have become the center of the digital lifestyle and their interoperability with the vehicle, in applications such as smart car access with NFC, continue to reinforce this role. Consumers need their phones to be charged on the go in order to access information, make purchases, maintain contact with friends and family, and tap emergency services when required. Wireless charging is an elegant solution that gets rid of bulky chargers and cords and is increasingly in demand.

The new MWCT series is enabled by a NXP’s hybrid DSC core with dedicated peripherals that allow the 2 Qi protocols to run in parallel in a single MWCT controller. New patented technologies, such as Clean EMC (CEMC), provide breakthroughs in electromagnetic compatibility performance, which is required for CISPR 25 Class 5 in 15W systems. These innovations allow OEMs to cut the overall system bill of materials.

The NXP MWCT controller family provides car makers with a production-ready solution that is easy to implement through readily available software and hardware design files. NXP’s leadership and expertise in delivering high-quality in-vehicle charging solutions offer customers a compelling path to differentiating their in-vehicle charging offerings.

About NXP Multi-Device 15W Wireless Charging Solutions

• NXP MWCT2xx3A: 15-Watt Wireless Charging Transmitter ICs for Automotive Applications

• Multi-coil supported per channel for expansion of charging area

• Hardware and software solution with NXP’s Qi library powers millions of Qi certified in-vehicle chargers in the field

• Simultaneous multiple Qi device charging, charges up to two 15W devices with only one MWCT controller

• NXP possess vast experience with millions of Qi 1.2.4 certified in-vehicle chargers powered by NXP’s software

• Future Qi spec is release ready and includes automotive grade security to fulfill upcoming requirements

• Patented Clean EMC (CEMC) signal processing for CISPR 25 Class 5

• Enhanced safety performance via unique Foreign Object Detection (FOD) methods

• Production ready hardware design files & available SW