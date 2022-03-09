N-channel JFET switch replaces discontinued NXP/philips BF510 devices

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. announced it has released a direct, pin-for-pin replacement for the Philips/NXP BF510.

Per an NXP discontinuation notice published in June 2020, this part is no longer manufactured or supplied by NXP.

The new Linear Systems’ LSBF510 is an N-Channel Single JFET for applications up the VHF range. The part’s features are: Low Cutoff Voltage: J201 <1.5V; High Input Impedance; Very Low Noise; High Gain: AV = 80 @ 20 µA; Reverse Gate to Source and Drain Voltage ≥ -40V;

The LSBF510 is a relatively low-cost option, with excellent low-power supply operation, low signal loss, high systems sensitivity, and high-quality low-level signal performance. Applications include: High-Gain, Low Noise Amplifiers; Low-Current, Low-Voltage Battery-Powered Amplifiers; Infrared Detector Amplifiers; Ultra-High Input Impedance Preamplifiers;

The datasheet for the LSBF510 is available here: LSBF510 Data Sheet