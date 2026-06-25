Nanocrystalline cores boost low-frequency EMI suppression

Würth Elektronik has added the WE-NCC series of nanocrystalline cable cores for broadband suppression of conducted electromagnetic interference in cable assemblies. The series supports cable diameters from 3.7 to 21.1 mm and offers initial permeability from 30,000 to 90,000, magnetic flux density up to 1.2 T and a Curie temperature above 540°C for stable performance across a wide temperature range. Compared with MnZn and NiZn ferrite cores, the nanocrystalline design provides higher low-frequency impedance and broadband impedance behavior while reducing size and weight for applications including industrial electronics, inverter systems, wind turbines, frequency converters and motor drives.