NanoRF optical modules offer more speed and functionality in small form factor

TE Connectivity (TE) is introducing its NanoRF optical hybrid modules for the defense industries VPX-based embedded computing systems that require increased bandwidth and radio frequency (RF) signaling. The new hybrid modules feature high-density RF and optical connections within common connector module applications like radar, electronic warfare (EW) missile guidance and tactical communications, along with any other small footprint applications where high-frequency RF and optical signals are critical.

The NanoRF optical hybrid module’s cable mechanical transfer (MT) and edge-mount transceivers provide additional modularity and options for implementation. Intermateability and interoperability among VPX suppliers is accomplished by multiple slot profiles and connector modules added to the VITA 65.0 and VITA 65.1 compliant backplanes and board-level profiles. The NanoRF optical hybrid modules are being defined in the VITA 66.5 draft standard, planned for release in 2022.

“The new NanoRF optical hybrid modules make it possible to meet the need for open systems architecture while providing increased bandwidth and RF signaling capacity for C5ISR systems,” said Clint Schlosser, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “This new functionality offers the defense industry the flexibility, longevity and reliability their aerospace and ground systems require.”

TE’s strategic design includes a floating insert on the backplane side which contains both NanoRF contacts and optical MTs. This allows precise alignment of the RF contacts and MTs before engagement, enabling the highest density within a VPX slot.

“The NanoRF optical hybrid module product line is the result of a close relationship between TE’s RF and fiber optic engineering teams,” said Schlosser. “As bandwidth and density demands continue to increase, I anticipate even more innovative designs for our customers in the future.”

The connector modules have a rated frequency of 85 GHz, a mechanical temperature range of -55° C to +125° C and are available in basecard and mezzanine edge mount or cable options.

For more information, visit NanoRF Optical Hybrid Modules including a complete list of TE’s product features and options.