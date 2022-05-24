Design-to-test data analytics software speeds development tasks

The new DataStudio design-to-test data analytics solution provides the foundation for a modern, secure, scalable engineering data infrastructure and applications, accelerating the pace of innovation for wireless, semiconductor, and electronics innovators.

Consistent with the need to fast-track product development, DataStudio bridges critical data across the semiconductor design and test workflow. DataStudio Specification Compliance Manager (SCM), the first application in the DataStudio family, manages device specifications, connects to measurement data sources, and automatically generates compliance reports. DataStudio SCM provides a comprehensive view of the device’s conformance to target specifications enabling better decision making and reporting, and leverages data often lost across the design, validation, and production test silos. By laying the groundwork with comprehensive data infrastructure, engineers gain clear and actionable insights to improve productivity and reduce the manual effort required during chip development.

In addition, NI the DataStudio Bench Data Connector (BDC) validation bench test library provides a standardized way to store validation data that is automatically compatible with the DataStudio Specification Compliance Manager making it easy to import bench measurement data into the compliance reporting software.

“The semiconductor industry generates a large amount of data thru the lifecycle of a new product development. Our customers want to leverage this data to enable better program visibility and to use insights to make better decisions, says Ritu Favre, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor and Electronics BU at NI. We see this market at a tipping point, where the volume of data and the pressure to get to market quickly is driving our customers to look for solutions to work across the entire new product development workflow.”

“With today’s simulation tools, it’s difficult to tell where the problem lies with semiconductor prototypes if they are not meeting all the simulated specifications. Is it a particular part that’s defective? Was it something in the manufacturing process that didn’t go right? Is it a fundamental flaw in the design?” Ritu explains. “To debug that, engineers must work against and manage through these different siloes, using different tools from different vendors with different data sets. We’re breaking down those barriers.

DataStudio takes a modern, software-connected approach to design and test data with engineers’ needs at the center. DataStudio is available in both an on-premise and in-the-cloud deployment. The latest product from NI will help accelerate modernization in workflow from product definition to verification, validation, and production test, coupling NI’s rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities to support engineers who are rapidly creating what’s next.

