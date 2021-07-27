PXI chassis sports two slots

NI’s first two-slot PXI chassis delivers a small, cost-effective package. Modular hardware like PXI enables a software-connected workflow to achieve better results. PXI hardware delivers openness, software options, modularity and I/O coverage for projects developing adaptive and scalable systems.

PXI uses commercial PC-based PCI and PCI Express bus technology while combining rugged CompactPCI modular packaging, as well as key timing and synchronization features. PXI controllers are either integrated or remote. Integrated controllers contain everything you need to run your PXI system without an external PC, while remote controllers let you control your PXI system from desktops, laptops, or server computers.

PXI Chassis are compatible with PXI, PXI Express, and PXI hybrid modules and meet the cooling requirements of the most power-demanding PXI modules. Developers can also choose chassis options that minimize the overall system acoustic emissions. Chassis can provide up to 18 slots, with a mixture of both PXI and PXI Express module compatibility, and offer a choice between ac and dc power options.

NI offers more than 600 PXI modules that acquire data, trigger and synchronize devices, generate and route signals, and make a variety of measurements ranging from DC to mmWave. Also, the PXI portfolio includes modular instruments—such as oscilloscopes and digital multimeters—that can replace traditional box instruments and with which you can integrate PXI switches in a variety of topologies. Because PXI is an open industry standard, nearly 1,500 products are available from more than 70 different instrument vendors.