National Society of Black Engineers virtual summit goes live on November 16

The National Society of Black Engineers is hosting their “ALL IN” Summit on Wednesday, November 16 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm EST.

The NSBE hosts virtual summit is designed to introduce and connect corporations with proven programs to help deliver on their commitment to drive real change for the Black community.

During the height of the reactions to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, corporations issued statements and pledges daily. Many of these companies were interested in supporting the fight for social justice but struggled with how to translate that desire to actionable, measurable corporate initiatives.

The NSBE ALL IN Summit connects those corporations that have committed to affecting real change for the Black community with proven ways to do so. You can register now for this virtual summit and learn about the mission and scalable programs that NSBE has already implemented that deliver measurable results: empower NSBE to expand its programming, build out its infrastructure, diversify its member support services, and amplify its impact to meet the Society’s strategic goal of graduating 10,000 Black engineers annually by 2025.

The NSBE ALL IN Summit will feature a mix of leading national executive sponsors and NSBE leadership:

Sandra Evers-Manly, Vice President, Global Corporate Responsibility, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Gary Johansen, Executive Director, Engineering – Power Systems Business, Cummins Inc.

Leslye Miller Frasier, National STEM Chair, The Links, Incorporated

Jocelyn Jackson, National Chair, NSBE

Karl Reid, Executive Director, NSBE

To learn more and register, visit: https://allin.nsbe.org/

Additional NSBE activities and their goals include:

NSBE SUMMER ENGINEERING EXPERIENCE for KIDS (SEEK) PROGRAM: Power the growth of an unforgettable summer STEM adventure that targets underrepresented 7 to 11-year-olds across the country in the SEEK program.

NSBE JR.: Rapidly scale up 500 new NSBE JR. chapters to students of color from 3rd – 12th grade discover firsthand how engineering and technology relate to the world around them.

NSBE CAREER ACADEMY: Increase the reach and scale of the NSBE Career Academy to provide critical “soft skills” for new entrants into the workforce and beyond.