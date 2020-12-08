NB-IoT/LTE-M SiP, SoC module supports low-power, complex IoT connectivity

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet expanded its product line for rapid Internet of Things (IoT) development with the launch of the AVT9152 module, designed for a range of embedded applications requiring cellular connectivity yet demanding low power consumption and minimal component size. This addition to the Avnet ecosystem uses leading technology from Nordic Semiconductor to provide engineers and developers with NB-IoT/LTE-M, GPS, and Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) wireless connectivity in one of the smallest packages on the market.

The AVT9152 module has been developed to support a variety of applications, including beacons for COVID-19 contact tracing, logistics and asset tracking, vending machines, kiosk terminals, medical devices, and smart building automation. These applications demand wireless connectivity and power efficiency without sacrificing a device’s scale. Avnet delivers this complete package by leveraging Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) and nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC).

The nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC features a 64MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex M4 processor with a floating-point unit (FPU) which, alongside the nRF9160 SiP’s Arm Cortex-M33 processor, ensures the module can offer ample computational power to support a range of complex and processor-intensive IoT applications.

The module offers a high degree of flexibility and scalability for IoT product development while shortening time to market. Completing an IoT design can be as straightforward as connecting a power source, sensors, and an antenna to the module.

The AVT9152 Evaluation Kit provides simplified IoT application development with an end-to-end cloud connection platform via Avnet’s enterprise-ready IoTConnect Platform. It also includes Avnet’s global eUICC SIM with 50MB/three-month trial service. The evaluation kit is available globally and features a three-axis accelerometer, three-axis gyroscope, as well as pressure, temperature, relative humidity, ambient light, and motion passive infrared (PIR) sensors.