Near-infrared 2.5-Mp image sensor targets automotive exterior imaging in low ambient light

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. announced the expansion of its Nyxel near-infrared (NIR) technology into the automotive market with the new 2.5-megapixel OX03A2S image sensor. This ASIL-B sensor is ideal for exterior imaging applications that operate in low to no ambient light conditions within 2 meters of the vehicle.

Nyxel technology uses novel silicon semiconductor architectures and processes to achieve the world’s best automotive quantum efficiency of 40% at the 940nm NIR wavelength. This enables the OX03A2S to detect and recognize objects that other image sensors would miss under extremely low lighting conditions, enabling more capable safety systems.

Automotive cameras using the OX03A2S will also require less illumination, thus reducing materials cost and overall power consumption. Additionally, this sensor has a 1/2.44” optical format and comes in an a-CSP™ package that is 50% smaller than the competition to keep cameras out of sight and improve styling.

While this RGB-IR sensor is primarily intended for day and night machine vision applications, it can also provide viewable IR-enhanced RGB images during daytime conditions. Nyxel technology also enhances RGB image captures in bright conditions by improving sensitivity. This provides automotive designers with the flexibility to display high quality, NIR-enhanced, viewable RGB image during the day, and a high-quality machine vision image in both day and night environments.

This new OX03A2S image sensor is available now and is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified.