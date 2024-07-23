Need ESD protection? Mouser adds to it’s line of products that save your circuits

Mouser has added a range of new ESD protection products that keep circuits safe from that nasty reality.
- With the automotive world witnessing a surge in electrification and digitalization, the importance of ESD protection cannot be overstated. The ESD2CANx-Q1 ESD protection diodes by Texas Instruments are AEC-Q101 qualified solutions rated to dissipate contact ESD strikes as specified by the ISO 10605 automotive standard. They feature a 36V working voltage and 2.8pF typical low IO capacitance per channel with a pin-out to suit two automotive controller area network (CAN) bus lines (CANH and CANL). These protection diodes offer long-term protection for in-vehicle networks (IVNs) like CAN-FD, low fault-tolerant CAN, and high-speed CAN systems, as well as in industrial control networks like DeviceNet and CANopen.
- Both wireless and wired communication play a crucial role in the interconnectivity of our modern digital world. The PESDxVF1BALS-Q bidirectional ESD protection diodes from Nexperia are ultra-low capacitance ESD protection diodes that are designed to support communication applications such as NFC, antennas and high-speed data lines. These diodes offer ESD protection of up to ±15kV as per IEC 61000-4-2 standards, and their compact 1mm x 0.6mm x 0.47mm size makes them ideal for designs with limited space. The wide -55°C to +150°C ambient temperature range and AEC-Q101 qualification also make them suitable for harsh environments such as automotive applications.
- The AQ1205-01UTG bidirectional discrete TVS diodes by Littelfuse are made using its exclusive silicon avalanche technology. These diodes have versatile applications, such as automotive use, battery protection and management systems, computers and associated peripherals, medical equipment, consumer electronics, and test instrumentation. With the AQ1205-01UTG TVS diode, circuits can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes of ±30kV (contact and air discharge) as per IEC 61000-4-2 standards without experiencing any performance degradation. The diodes have a reverse leakage current of 20nA (at a voltage of 4.5V) and a maximum capacitance of 9pF. They are also AEC-Q101 qualified and production part approval process (PPAP) capable, ensuring a smooth integration into suitable designs.
- The PE1403M1Q diode from PANJIT Semiconductor is an ESD protection device in a compact DFN1006-2L package. It features low leakage current, ultra-low capacitance, a 0.88Ω dynamic resistance, and low clamping voltage. The diode suits a wide variety of electronic applications where it can protect against lightning-induced voltage transients per IEC 61000-4-5, as well as protecting against EFT effects and ESD strikes of ±18kV in air on ±15kV in contact. The PE1403M1Q ESD protection diode is fully compliant with EU RoHS 2.0, ensuring it is lead-free, and the diode’s terminals are solderable according to MIL-STD-750, method 2026, allowing for reliable installation.