Network switches combine 24 PoE ports with 10G fiber capability

The Antaira Technologies introduces two managed gigabit switch models designed for low-voltage industrial networking applications. The LMP-2804G-4XS-24-T and LMP-2812G-4X8S-24-T models operate with input voltages between 12 and 55VDC through dual power inputs. An integrated DC-to-DC power boost function converts 12VDC – 36VDC inputs to 48-55VDC, enabling IEEE PoE standard compliance and delivery of 30 watts per port.

The LMP-2804G-4XS-24-T incorporates 24 Gigabit Ethernet 802.3at PoE ports and four 1G/2.5G/10G SFP+ fiber optic slots. Power output varies according to input voltage: 150W at 12VDC, 300W at 24VDC, and 720W at 48-55VDC. The LMP-2812G-4X8S-24-T features 16 Gigabit Ethernet 802.3at PoE ports, four 10G SFP+ fiber slots, and eight 1G SFP fiber slots, with power outputs of 150W at 12VDC, 300W at 24VDC, and 480W at 48-55VDC.

Both models include iPoE Budget Control technology for dynamic power management based on input voltage. The system limits PoE output to 90W at 12VDC input, increasing to 240W at 48VDC input. When power demand exceeds available budget, the system automatically prioritizes lower-numbered ports and deactivates higher-numbered ports to maintain stability.

The switches operate in temperatures from -40°F to 167°F in a fanless design with an 8-inch depth housing. Network management features include multi-user accounts, IGMP snooping, GVRP, VLAN segmentation, QoS traffic prioritization, and SNMP. Security protocols include Static link aggregation, Link Aggregation Control Protocol, ARP inspection, RADIUS, TACACS+, SSH, and IP Source Guard.

The IP30-rated metal enclosure includes EFT/ESD protection and vibration resistance. The models are pending certification for Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations and IEC 61850-3 protocol compliance for substation installation. Network redundancy utilizes G.8032 ERPS protocols for ring architectures.