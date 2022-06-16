SDK supports Modular Open Source Identity Platform

MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK products from Neurotechnology now support the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP). MOSIP is a modular and open source identity platform that helps user organizations, such as governments, implement a digital, foundational identification (ID) system in a cost-effective way. ID systems are the backbone for effective delivery of public and private services worldwide, and Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK multi-biometric identification systems deliver on MOSIP best practices for scalability, security, and privacy.

MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can now be used in existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects.

MegaMatcher SDK is a comprehensive development kit used to create and realize single- or multi-biometric applications and systems for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android and ARM Linux platforms. It includes Neurotechnology’s top-ranked biometric recognition algorithms for fingerprint, face, eye iris, voice, and palm-print modalities. The biometric engine of each biometric modality can be used singularly or in combination with any of the other modalities to develop multimodal biometric systems that leverage the enhanced accuracy provided through matching score fusion.

MegaMatcher ABIS is a complete biometric solution that provides a ready-to-use interface for managing the many transaction types commonly used with identity management systems. It features fingerprint, face, iris, and palm-print biometrics, and the system also includes an adjudication module and a latent fingerprint editor among other capabilities.

By supporting the MOSIP API, MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can now be used in existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects, including biometric passports, voter registration and deduplication, border control, law enforcement, social services and a wide range of other applications that rely on secure, reliable person identification.

“Two of the main differentiators of our biometric technology have always been openness to a wide range of standards and the free trials that are easily accessible to everyone from our web site” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “Being a partner with MOSIP, and making our core technology compliant with its API definitions, is simply the natural path to follow to maintain our core principles and further strengthen trust among our thousands of customers worldwide”

The MOSIP implementations for MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS are available on request for government institutions and system integrators who aim to test and use Neurotechnology’s capabilities through this open standard.

The MOSIP implementation of MegaMatcher ABIS is also available through the MOSIP Market Place.