New 10.4-in display modules feature XGA rez, Super Fine TFT tech for wide viewing angles

Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new 10.4-inch TFT P-series display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma. The P1040XGF1MA00 features XGA resolution (1024 x 768 pixels), a classic 4:3 aspect ratio and Super Fine TFT (SFT) technology which enables wide viewing angles and highly consistent color reproduction.

The 10.4-inch display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and Tianma’s Super Fine TFT (SFT) technology which enables a wide viewing angle of 85 degrees in all viewing directions (left, right and up, down). A white LED backlight, complete with integrated driver, provides a specified brightness rating of 1300cd/m² and a 100K hour half-brightness lifetime. These key features ensure that the 10.4-inch P-series TFT module produces display images that are bright, colorful, and highly consistent.

The 20-pin, single-channel LVDS data interface supports a configurable color depth of 6-bit or 8-bit which enables a color palette of either 262K or 16.7M colors. The 10.4-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 230.0mm (w) x 180.2mm (h) x 9.5mm (d) and an active display area of 210.4mm (w) x 157.9.24mm (h). The display module supports an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C. An anti-glare surface polarizer is also employed.

The Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to deliver exceptional optical performance and meet the demanding requirements of the industrial, medical, and high-reliability environments and applications where reliable and consistent operation is deemed essential. Product longevity is provided by Tianma with a commitment to support a 5-to-7-year product lifetime.

Industrial process control, factory automation, point-of-sale, in-vehicle systems, instrumentation, digital signage, and medical devices are some of the many, varied applications where Tianma’s P-series TFT display modules are highly suitable for use.

The new Tianma 10.4-inch P-series P1040XGF1MA00 TFT display module is now available from Review Display Systems.