New 100-V half-bridge MOSFET drivers target 48-V power supplies, Class-D audio amps, inverters,

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the HIP2211 and HIP2210, a new pair of 100V half-bridge MOSFET drivers. The HIP2211 is a next-generation pin-compatible upgrade to Renesas’ popular ISL2111 bridge driver, while the new HIP2210 offers a tri-level PWM input to simplify power supply and motor drive design. The HIP2211 and HIP2210 are ideal for 48V telecom power supplies, Class-D audio amplifiers, solar inverters, and UPS inverters. They are also rugged enough to power the demanding 48V motor drives found in Li-ion battery-powered household and outdoor products, water pumps, and cooling fans.

The HIP221x drivers are designed to work reliably under difficult operating conditions, with the high-speed, high-voltage HS pin tolerating up to -10V continuously and slewing as quickly as 50V/ns. Comprehensive under-voltage protection works in tandem with the HIP2210’s programmable anti-shoot-through protection to ensure the driven MOSFETs are not damaged due to power supply or other external fault conditions. Renesas’ HIP221x drivers feature strong 3A source, 4A sink drivers with very fast 15ns typical propagation delay and 2ns typical delay matching, making them the optimal solution for high-frequency switching applications. Both the HIP2210 and HIP2211 are designed to complement Renesas microcontrollers in advanced DC/DC and brushless motor drive systems.

Key features

115VDC bootstrap supply maximum voltage (120V HS absolute maximum) supports 100V on the half-bridge

Wide VDD voltage operating range of 6V to 18V (20V absolute maximum)

HS pin tolerates up to -10V and 50V/ns slew rates

Integrated 0.5Ω typical bootstrap diode eliminates external discrete diodes

VDD and boot UVLO prevent low gate voltage drive to the NFETs

Adjustable dead time delay via RDT pin (HIP2210 only) prevents shoot-through conditions, adjustable from 35ns to 350ns with a single resistor

The HIP2211 and HIP2210 are available now from Renesas’ worldwide distributors, both priced at $1.30 USD in 1,000-unit quantities. The HIP2211 is supplied in an 8-lead SOIC and a 10-lead 4mm x 4mm TDFN package.

The HIP2210 is supplied in a 10-lead 4mm x 4mm TDFN package.